Parthasarathi assumes charge as Telangana State Election Commissioner

By SM Bilal Updated: 9th September 2020 8:10 pm IST
C.Parthasarathi,IAS., (Retd.) is seen assuming Charge as State Election Commissioner at State Election Commission Office  in Hyderabad on wednesday.Pic:Style Photo service. 

Hyderabad: C. Parthasarathi IAS., (Retd) today assumed charge as the new State ElectionCommissioner (SEC) today. At a function in the SEC office, he took charge after a traditional Puja ceremony. Later in a statement, he stressed the importance of elections in a democratic set up.

He thanked the Governor, Chief Minister and the government for giving him an opportunity for serving the state in the capacity of SEC and thrusting an onerous responsibility of conducting free and fair local body elections as per the timelines enshrined in the constitution .

He sought the cooperation of the Governor, State Government, Chief Secretary, DGP, District Election Machinery for discharging his duties without any prejudice duly protecting the autonomy of the commission.

He said that he would strive for upholding the dignity of the state election commission. While elections to Panchayat Raj local bodies are complete, he said that he would strive to conduct elections to some urban local bodies as per the constitution with the cooperation of the state government.

As the term of the GHMC ends on February 10 , 2021 holding the GHMC elections will be the foremost priority, Parthasarathi said and added that he would shortly convene a meeting with GHMC officials and formulate an action plan in this regard. After GHMC, elections to GWMC will be held in March 21, while Khammam and Siddipet Municipalities elections will be held in April 21, he stated.

He informed that he will go through the safety guidelines on Covid 19 issued by the Election Commission of India and then take steps to conduct elections to some local bodies in urban and rural areas which are pending.
Earlier, Parthasarathi was received by the SEC Joint Secretary Jaisimha Reddy, officials and staff of the SEC. A meeting was held in the SEC office to discuss the issues relating to elections to local bodies.

