Parties which closed down industries, now promising development: PM Modi

Bihar: In an apparent attack on Mahagathbandhan, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said those who are promising development of the State are the ones who have earned the bad name for closing down industries in Bihar.

“What to talk of government jobs even the private companies will flee the state if they come to power, Prime minister Narendra Modi said as he sharpened the attack on Opposition.

“The party which is infamous for closing down industries of Bihar, from whom investors maintained distance, is today promising development to the state’s people,” said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur.

Listing out some of the key achievements of his government and reminding the people of the “jungle raj” given by the RJD, he said, “NDA Government is investing in infrastructure, is emphasizing on developing better facilities near the villages and the people of Bihar will also get the benefits of these initiatives. For this, a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been created. Remember the party that created chaos in Bihar and gave misrule, are again looking for an opportunity here.”

Further attacking the opposition, PM Modi said that they do not have any roadmap and experience of running the State.

The Prime Minister continued saying that the Bihar elections are being held in an unusual condition, the entire world is tensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state needs to maintain a stable government at this time, he added.

“Bihar needs good governance and not the ones who only talk. You can imagine that if there is a pandemic on one side and at the same time there is a ‘jungle raj’ in the state, then it will be a double-whammy on the people of Bihar,” said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur,” said PM Modi.

“Just imagine, the amount that is being spent and schemes being launched to fight COVID-19, so if such a ‘toli’ (troop) comes in Bihar, what will happen to this fund? What else can people of Bihar expect from the ‘Yuvraj’ (prince) of ‘Jungle Raj’, given their past record? You know them better than I do,” he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the people of Bihar are moving forward with a resolve to defeat COVID-19, but these forces (Mahagathbandhan) who are indulging in damaging Bihar need to be defeated.

