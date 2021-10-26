BJP mandal president kidnapped in AP, claims Somu Veeraju

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Somu Veeraju on Tuesday wrote to the Director General of Police(DGP) complaining of the kidnapping of a BJP leader and mandal president, Rama Krishna Reddy.

Somu wrote in the letter that a party leader and ex-MLA Jaya Ramulu and Neelakanta informed him that the BJP mandal president Kalasapadu, Badvel constituency, had been reportedly kidnapped in the morning. The saffron party blamed the Panchayath Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Avinash Reddy and other YSRCP leaders.

He said that the two politicians who informed him of the kidnapping have been trying to contact Rama Krishna Reddy since morning, however, his phone was switched off.

Furthermore, the BJP state president claimed that the volunteers of Kalasapadu informed him that earlier they saw Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and other YSRCP leaders entering the house of the kidnapped BJP leader. Subsequently, the orange men reportedly rushed from Porumamilla to Kalasapadu and at the outskirts of the place saw the convoy of vehicles Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Avinash Reddy taking away the “kidnapped BJP leader with three others.”

Subsequently, the volunteers reportedly reached the home of Ramakrishna Reddy and discovered that the minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP Avinash Redy and other YSRCP leaders forcibly took Ramakrishna Reddy and three other party workers in their vehicle and left.

“They threatened with dire consequences, abused them and intimidated them if they participated in election process. All the persons conspire together and committed the offence they used undo influence over Ramakrishna Reddy and others and dragged them outside of the house,” they said.

Moreover, in the letter Somu wrote that the YSRCP leaders committed the act of endangering life of Ramakrishna Reddy and other party workers and prevented them from going out for campaign by using criminal force.

The BJP demanded the DGP to take stringent action against the suspects and suspend and transfer of all the police officials to accompanied minister and witnessed the incident and failed to inform the incident to the higher official.