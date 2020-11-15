Party’s leadership will decide Deputy CM, says Tarkishore Prasad

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 12:06 am IST
Party's leadership will decide Deputy CM, says Tarkishore Prasad

Patna, Nov 15 : BJP’s newly-elected legislature party leader in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad, who has been tipped as the new Deputy Chief Minister in place of Sushil Kumar Modi, on Sunday said that he will try to perform any duties entrusted to him by the party with full responsibility.

Asked about reports that he would be made Deputy Chief Minister, Prasad only said that the party’s leadership would decide on it.

Talking to reporters, he said: “I have been entrusted with a big responsibility after being elected as the legislature party leader and I will perform my duties to the best of my ability.”

READ:  Russia establishes centre for humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh

Earlier, a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs elected Prasad, the MLA from Katihar, leader of the legislative party and Renu Devi, MLA from Betia, the deputy leader.

As the NDA secured the majority in the recently held election, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the BJP was the clear leader in the combine with 74 seats, against the Janata Dal-United’s 43 and eight in the kitty of smaller allies, VIP and HAM.

Given its greater strength, the BJP indicated it would seek more portfolios in the Nitish Kumar government.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Israeli union warns strike over payments to quarantined workers
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 12:06 am IST
Back to top button