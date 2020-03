Hyderabad: Customs officials arrested a passenger and seized 133.5 grams of gold and two iPhones from his possession.

According to the details received, on searching the passenger who had come from Air Arabia Flight Number G9458, the customs official found ten pieces of gold chains weighing 133.5 grams.

The market value of the gold is estimated to be RS 5lac, 33 thousand.

Police registered a case and have started the investigation.