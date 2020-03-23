Passengers returning from foreign lands face difficulties

Hyderabad: A group of 37 persons who arrived from the Gulf countries belonging to different cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was provided with a bus facility up to Hyderabad by the Mumbai airport authorities. They were advised to take their own transport from there and put themselves in self-isolation for a week or so.

On Sunday, when the bus reached Zaheerabad Check Post, Janata curfew was already in force. The bus was stopped at Madgi near Zaheerabad and was not allowed to proceed further. Later, the passengers were shifted to an isolation ward in Sangareddy, a town about 60 km from Hyderabad.

The Telangana government has set up 18 interstate border check posts to check if any international passengers are entering the State using road transport.

Zaheerabad Police Inspector Siddeshwar said that they are not allowing any vehicle coming from other states to enter Telangana as a part of Janata curfew. Hence, they stopped the bus coming from Mumbai airport with foreign returnees and shifted them to quarantine in Sangareddy.

Another incident took place in Hazrath Nizamuddin Express Train. A passenger who had returned from Australia was travelling to Nagpur from Secunderabad station in an AC compartment. The passengers in the bogie noticed the home quarantine stamp on his hand and they informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

The passengers got scared and argued that their fellow passengers could be carrying coronavirus. Hence, he was forced to get down at Bhongir railway station.

