Patna HC issues notice to Tej Pratap

Patna, March 5 : The Patna High Court on Friday issued a notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap.

Justice Virendra Kumar issued the notice on a plea filed by Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Kumar Yadav, who alleged that Tej Pratap had not given appropriate details of his source of earnings and properties in his election affidavit.

Yadav was the JD(U) candidate, who lost the election to Tej Pratap.

The high court has admitted Vijay Yadav’s petition and issued notice to Tej Pratap

In a similar case, Justice Virendra Kumar issued a notice to JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj following a petition filed by RJD leader Vipin Kumar alias Vipin Mandal.

Hearing in both the cases is scheduled on April 8.

After the result of the Bihar Assembly election last year, over two dozen MLAs lost the elections with narrow margins and a majority of them filed cases against the winning candidates.

