By ANI|   Published: 21st September 2021 8:33 pm IST
Patnitop helicopter crash: Indian Army pilots succumb to injuries

Udhampur: Two Indian Army pilots, who were critically injured in a helicopter crash at Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday, PRO Defence Jammu informed.

An Army Aviation Cheetah Helicopter force-landed near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. The two pilots suffered critical injuries in the helicopter crash.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi expressed condolences to the families of two pilots.

“Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on September 21 at Patnitop and offer deepest condolences to their families,” the Indian Army said.

Last month, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. Both the pilots had lost their lives in the accident.

