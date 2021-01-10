Pavitra Punia ‘overwhelmed’ to be back on ‘Baalveer Returns’ post ‘Bigg Boss’ sojourn

Mumbai, Jan 9 : Actress Pavitra Punia is excited to join back the cast of Baalveer Returns. In the last quarter of 2020, Pavitra was locked away in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. She was subsequently evicted from the reality show, and hence returns to the fantasy series.

“It feels amazing to come back to ‘Baalveer Returns’ as I am very well connected to the show, the set, cast, and the creators of ‘Baalveer Returns’ are like family. So, of course, coming back to one’s family is overwhelming and I am very excited to continue shooting for the show,” she said.

She will be back as Bhayrani Timnasa in the show.

“Since Timnasa is back in the show, it is bound to have more drama and adventure. This time Timnasa will not be defeated by Baalveer, but will fight him, even stronger than before. But yes, this time the sequences and scenes will be packed with double power and the competition with Baalveer will be more exciting and dangerous,” she claimed.

“Baalveer Returns” airs on Sony SAB.

