Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple

Amaravati, Jan 22 : Actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kalyan handed over the cheque to Andhra Pradesh RSS chief Bharatiji, along with another Rs 11,000 donation arranged by the actor’s personal staff.

“I am donating Rs 30 lakh as my part for the construction of Ram temple. After knowing that I am donating the sum, my personal staff members, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians, have also raised Rs 11,000 for the purpose,” said Kalyan.

Former minister and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas and other RSS representatives were present on the occasion.

