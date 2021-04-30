Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab box office collection fails to touch 100 crore

Hyderabad: South superstar Pawan Kalyan’s recent film Vakeel Saab is basking sucesss as it did pretty good at the ticket window with a great deal of attention from the superstar fans and movie buffs. The courtroom drama, which is the official remake of the Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, marks Pawan Kalyan’s return to the industry after almost 3 years.

Though the movie did pretty well in the starting weeks of its release, the collections gradually saw a dip owing to second wave of COVID-19 which hit badly across the country bringing several restrictions including night curfew.

According to Filmibeat report, the pre-release business of Vakeel Saab stands at Rs 89.35 crore. The break-even target of the film was Rs 90 crore, however, the film has failed to reach the point as its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 86.10 crore.

Vakeel Saab total box office collections

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Total: Rs 78.63 crore

Rest of India: Rs 3.66 crore

Overseas: Rs 3.81 crore

Total WW: Rs 86.10 crore (Rs 137.65 crore~ Gross)

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan made a comeback in films after hiatus of three years with Vakeel Saab. The courtroom drama, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. It hit the screens on April 9. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju. Directed by Sriram Venu, the music score of the movie is by Thaman S.