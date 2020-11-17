Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to contest Hyderabad civic polls

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 17th November 2020 7:41 pm IST
Janasena Party president Sri Pawan Kalyan addressing Election rally in Nandikotkur in Kurnool district

Amaravati (AP): The Jana Sena of actor Pawan Kalyan has decided to contest the December 1 elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

A party spokesman said Jana Sena would contest the GHMC polls independently.

“We have decided to contest the GHMC elections in accordance with the strong wishes of the party rank and file, particularly the young Jana Sainiks,” Kalyan said in a release here on Tuesday.

He said party leaders and committees in Greater Hyderabad have been asked to get ready for the electoral fight.

“Party workers and leaders had many rounds of discussions on the issue and later came to me. The Jana Sena committees in various civic divisions in Greater Hyderabad have been working very actively and taking up people’s causes.

The field level workers expressed strong desire that we contest the civic polls and accordingly we decided to jump into the fray, Kalyan said.

Source: PTI

