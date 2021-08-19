Pawandeep, Shanmukhapriya & others meet Salman Khan [Photos]

Mumbai: The recently concluded Indian Idol 12 saw Uttarakhand-based singer Pawandeep Rajan lifting the winner’s trophy. Pawandeep along with other contestants of the show – Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, and Nachiket Lele were invited by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar to his birthday bash. The singer got an opportunity to meet Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan.

Pictures from the bash are going viral on social media where the singers were seen posing with Salman Khan and in another picture, Aashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep pose for a selfie with Mahesh Manjrekar.

Speaking to Indian Express, Pawandeep had ealier expressed that he is a huge fan of Salman Khan and would like to sing for him.

Indian Idol 12 finale was a 12-hour musical extravaganza which was aired on August 15. The first runner-up is Arunita Kanjilal followed by Sayali Kamble as the second runner-up. The fourth, fifth and sixth position is bagged by Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukhapriya.