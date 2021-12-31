Pawri Ho Rahi Hai to Shweta Your Mic Is On: 5 viral videos of 2021

Mumbai: Year 2021 has come to an end. While it has been quite a difficult year with the devastating second wave of COVID-19, a few viral videos lightened our mood and even made us laugh amid gloomy times. Without further ado, let’s have a quick recap at videos of 2021 that surfaced crazily on social media.

List of 2021 Viral Videos

1. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai

Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen‘s ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ undoubtedly was the most popular videos of 2021. The video gained extreme popularity after musician Yashraj Mukhate came up with his version. Check it out below.

2. Bachpan ka pyaar

A youngboy from Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo, became an overnight sensation after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral. Sahdev’s version was recreated by several celebrities and popular rapper-singer Badshah even collaborated with him for a music video. He was also felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

3. Shweta Your Mic Is On

The internet had a hilarious time when a student named who was gossiping about a man with her friend during a Zoom class forgot to mute herself. The video clip went viral on social media with hashtag #ShwetaYourMicIsOn started trending on Twitter.

Nothing related to BTS.

But all hindi speakers listen to this and laugh.

Title : "Shweta your mic is on" pic.twitter.com/d4h5w1caz7 — Pragz⁷💭 (@joonshotbody) February 18, 2021

4. 5-year-old COVID ‘warrior’

In May this year, a video which was shot in a crowded market in Dharamsala town in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, went viral. In it, Amit, a five-year-old boy and barefoot, holding a bottle in one hand and a stick in the other, lightly taps people who aren’t wearing masks and demands that they do so.

5. Dr KK Aggarwal’s viral video

A video of Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri recipient and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), talking to his wife while attending a live session went crazy viral. Dr KK Aggarwal got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 during first phase of vaccinaion without his wife who’s also a doctor, and had to face her wrath on a phone call.