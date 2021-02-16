Pay salary to staff: Bandi Sanjay Kumar warns school managements

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the management of corporate and private educational institutes immediately pay salaries to their teaching staff.

Interacting with the teaching staff here, he assured them that the party would support their cause. He advised them not to resort to any drastic step as the party would stand by them in sorting out their issues especially the delay in payment of salaries for the last 11 months.

If the managements failed to respond to the teaching staff, the party would announce its action plan to ensure that that the teachers get their salaries, he said.

At a separate meeting of BJP Hyderabad central district office bearers, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy said the cadre should work hard to achieve the desired results.

He said the Centre was considering bringing in changes to laws that were in vogue since British rule besides changes in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) and Indian Penal Code (IPC). An action plan already started under the leadership of the Prime Minister in this regard, he said.

Suggestions from Judges, IAS, IPS, experts and other eminent personalities were being taken before making the changes, he added.