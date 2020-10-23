Payal Ghosh slams Irfan Pathan for keeping mum on Anurag controversy

Mumbai: Recently, actor Payal Ghosh who has accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, had revealed that cricketer Irfan Pathan knew about her conversations with the director. Ever since she filed a complaint against Anurag, she is getting complete support from many politicians.

As she isn’t getting much support from the celebrities in the sexual harassment case, she questioned her good friend Irfan for being silent.

Payal Ghosh questions Irfan Pathan

Payal Ghosh said that Irfan was aware of her conversations with Anurag Kashyap and was expecting him to speak on the same. Calling him a good friend, Payal asked Irfan why is he not giving his views when he knows everything.

Taking to the Twitter recently, Payal Ghosh wrote, “I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend.”

She further tweeted, “The point of tagging @IrfanPathan doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him.”

In another tweet, Payal Ghosh also said, “Not only we were good friends but I was his family friend. Let’s see dosti kaun kaun nibhate hai!!”

Speaking to ANI, she said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.” Soon, Kashyap responded on Twitter denying the allegations, claiming that “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price.”

An FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). Kashyap was then reportedly questioned for hours at the Versova Police station. Later, his lawyer released an official statement saying that Kashyap was out of the country at the time the interaction claimed by Payal Ghosh took place.