PCR unit reunites 233 missing children in 2020

New Delhi, Dec 30 ( IANS ) During 2020, the Delhi Police PCR reunited a total of 233 children with their families. Many cases were reported during the year where either a child was found abandoned or parents sought help in tracing their missing children.

“In January this year, a two-year-old girl was found in Shiv Park, Khanpur who was unable to speak and was crying profusely. The PCR staff with sheer dedication and concerted efforts got her reunited with her family within an hour,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP PCR.

On December 22, a 7 year old boy who went missing for more than 24 hours from his home was reunited with his family. Similarly, a 12-year-old girl went missing from her home in the intervening night of January 6-7 2020. The parents approached the PCR. With the efforts of the PCR, the missing girl was recovered.

In many of these incidents, sometimes mentally challenged children or even elderly persons who were unable to provide the minimum required information, were reunited with their families. One such incident happened on December 23, 2020, when one elderly person aged around 90 years was found roaming in Kapashera area. The PCR staff made efforts and on a lead reunited him with his family which was away in Aurangabad, Bihar.

“Such exemplary performances require the highest standards of devotion and professionalism. The PCR Unit has always pioneered to provide best possible help to people in distress. This compassionate and humane face of Delhi Police has earned accolades from hapless parents and citizens whose missing children and family were reunited with them,” the officer added.

–IANS

