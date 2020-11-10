Pence to attend Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday

Washington, Nov 10 : US Vice President Mike Pence will attend a Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday, which will be his first meeting with the caucus since President Donald Trump lost last week’s presidential election.

Tuesday will also be the first time Republicans will gather as a caucus since the November 3 election, The Hill news website reported.

The closed-door lunch comes as Trump has refused to concede to his Democratic rival and incumbent President-elect Joe Biden.

Echoing Republican lawmakers’ reluctance to call on Trump to accept defeat, Pence tweeted on Monday: “Told @VP Team Today, ‘it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this ain’t over’. President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every legal vote is counted.”

Following the lunch, Pence will leave for Florida for a personal trip.

A Federal Aviation Administration advisory indicated that the Vice President will be in Sanibel island near Fort Meyers, until Saturday.

The last Senate Republican lunch that Pence had attended was in June, during which he discussed the present Covid-19 situation in the US, the worst-hit country in the world.

During a similar lunch last year, the Vice President discussed Trump’s national emergency declaration on the border wall.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.