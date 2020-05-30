Penumbral eclipse on June 5

Hyderabad: On the 5th of June about 15 minutes before midnight a Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon begins. It lasts for just a few hours and is over in the early hours of the 6th of June.

According to Dr. BG Siddharth Director Birla Planetarium, a Penumbral Eclipse takes place when the region of the partial shadow of the Moon grazes past the Earth. So it is not a special sight. In fact, laypeople will find no difference.

