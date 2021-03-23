People above 45 yrs to be vaccinated from April 1: Govt

By IANS|   Published: 23rd March 2021 5:05 pm IST
Representational Image

New Delhi:The Union Cabinet on Tuesday allowed the administration of coronavirus vaccine to people above 45 years of age from April 1, irrespective of comorbidities.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this.”

So far, 4.84 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out for healthcare workers on January 16 and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button