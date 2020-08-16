People flouting Covid norms at India Gate lawns fined

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 11:34 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 16 : Delhi Police on Sunday launched a special drive against those who had gathered in the lawns of India Gate, violating social distancing norms and other restrictions.

“Public was first made aware of these rules on loudspeakers. Those who did not pay heed to it and violated norms were issued challans and fines of Rs 500. A total of 25 challans were issued,” said Rajender Dubey, ACP, Barakhamba Road.

On Sunday, a total of 1,847 challans were issued for mask violation. Total challans issued till date for mask violation in Delhi are 1,45,636.

Delhi Police on Sunday also issued 19 challans for spitting. Total challans issued till date for spitting are 2,325.

A total of 118 challans were issued for social distancing violations on Sunday. Challans issued till date for social distancing violation in Delhi has been 18,282.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

