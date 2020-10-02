People gather at Gandhi statue to mark birth anniversary

Mumbai: To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a gathering was organized on Friday morning at the Father of the Nation’s statue near the state secretariat in South Mumbai.

The gathering was organized by the Hum Bharat Ke Log group around 11.00 am.

The event was held to highlight “defend democracy” and “respect the Constitution themes” at a time when there is an undeclared “emergency in the country“, said Feroz Mithiborwala, a member of the national working committee of the organization.

Members of various other outfits also took part in the gathering, where physical distancing norms were followed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

At least three participants, who tried to display banners and placards, were detained by the police and later released, he said.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro along with MLAs pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, inside OLA premises in Bhubaneswar, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tries his hands on a spinning wheel after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Patna: A troupe of artists performs during the celebration of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Friday, Oct 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

