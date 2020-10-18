People in Kashmir unaffected by Pakistan’s false propaganda: Srinagar Corps chief

By Sumit Kumar Singh

Srinagar, Oct 18 : People in Jammu and Kashmir are unaffected with Pakistan’s propaganda about the Indian government and armed forces, the Indian Army’s top commander in Kashmir said.

Lt Gen B.S. Raju, who heads the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, told IANS that the situation in the Kashmir Valley is normal and Pakistan is not happy about it and “propagating false narratives about the Valley”.

“Pakistan is not happy with the normalcy. They are propagating the narrative that there is violence, mishandling, misgovernance and the security forces in the Valley have gone berserk. They are doing it more for their domestic population,” he said.

He stressed that Pakistan has been stretched domestically but yet it is not able to let go of its Kashmir cause. “Today the little noise it is making is to only retain that little relevance within the community that they are still doing something for Kashmir,” he said.

The Srinagar Corps Commander also held that theoretically and practically, there is no option for Pakistan in the Valley. “From the military point of view or Information Warfare point of view, it can keep spending its money… but it is of no use,” he said.

He also said that the population in the Valley is aware of the ground situation. “They are living here,” he said.

“Pakistan says there is chaos in the Valley but the local population here says they are living in normal conditions,” he said.

He said that the local population now understands because of some security issues there are some restrictions on highways or roads or once in a while when a counter-terror operation is on.

“We are doing counter-terror operations without harming other people in the areas. We are appealing the youths who have taken arms to surrender,” Lt Gen Raju said, adding that “more and more youths are willing to shun terrorism and surrender now”.

He also maintained that people are looking towards good governance and development in the Valley now.

