People rally in support for journalist Mandeep Punia, arrested by Delhi police

New Delhi: Less than 24 hours after Mandeep Punia, a freelance journalist based out of Delhi, was detained by Delhi Police from the Singhu border on late Saturday, support is pouring in from across the country.

Hours before his detention, Punia had posted a video on Facebook, giving a detailed account about the violence at Singhu border on Friday. The journalist spoke about how the group shouting anti-farmer slogans, who claimed to to be locals, had pelted stones at the protest site in full view of the police.

Soon after, the news broke about Punia’s detention and a video of him being dragged across the barricade went viral.

Mandeep Punia being detained by police pic.twitter.com/gHZJ9KtUq0 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 30, 2021

Hartosh Bal, the political editor of Caravan magazine posted on Twitter that Punia had spent the entire day trying to verify the truth behind the protest. “We’ve learnt Mandeep had spent the morning trying to track down those from BJP claiming to be ‘locals’ at Singhu,” Bal tweeted.

In an FIR filed in Alipur police station in the early hours of Sunday, Punia was charged under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The sections pertain to obstructing public servants from discharging duty, causing hurt to public servants while discharging duty and endangering human life. Later, his bail plea was rejected and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody, the family of journalist confirmed after the court proceeding.

It might be noted that Punia, a freelance journalist, was arrested as he was not having a press card while covering the protests.

You can't tame a lion. Journalism will survive because there are reporters like #MandeepPunia

He is being taken to court now.#ReleaseMandeepPunia pic.twitter.com/fQwzh1ZB60 — Garvit Garg (@garvitgarg15) January 31, 2021

Support, however, continues to pour in for Mandeep Punia. A group of journalists also staged a protest against his arrest. Senior journalists Ravish Kumar, Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted in his favour.

A collective of journalists have gathered outside the YMCA, New Delhi, today to protest against the arrest of #MandeepPunia who was taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Saturday while covering the ongoing farmers' agitation at Singhu Border.



Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/DbO46nFzZv — The Wire (@thewire_in) January 31, 2021

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

How many journalists have spoken up for #MandeepPunia ?

If can’t speak for one of their own will they speak up for the farmers? — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) January 31, 2021

More power to you. This smile will be the end of oppression. I hope it wakes up conscience of this nation. ✊ #MandeepPunia https://t.co/Q4DSiaHMdE — Amaan (@amaanbali) January 31, 2021

He is brave. He is warrior. And most important he is a good human being. Look at his smiling face.

Soon, he will be with us and between the farmers covering the #FarmersProtest, what he usually do.

More power to @mandeeppunia1 ❤️#MandeepPunia#ReleaseJournalistMandeepPunia pic.twitter.com/m01PjQju5X — Daya sagar (@DayaSagar95) January 31, 2021

As predictable as it gets. I have seen dozens of journalists of Kashmir who are denied bail and are sent to police custody. Nothing changes in #MandeepPunia ‘s case. The playbook against dissent remains same irrespective of who you are. We are witnessing death of democracy. — Amaan (@amaanbali) January 31, 2021

"…Always thought there are 2 kinds of people…. Those who go screaming, and those who go in silence… Then I saw the third kind…"#MandeepPunia

Ask about him. https://t.co/fbIxaUoriQ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 31, 2021

“Accused is a freelance journalist and not having a press card can be no grounds for a case or arrest.”#MandeepPunia pic.twitter.com/vTeyq8T2Fj — Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) January 31, 2021