People request Govt to resume general checkups at Charminar Dawakhana

Hyderabad: Popularly known as Charminar Dhawakhana—the Government Nizamia General Hospital (unani) has served as one of the major centers for COVID-19 in Old city. Following which the general in patients and out patients who come to visit for various other reasons have been barred.

The hospital have shut its general serves from almost six months now after which the patients, especially those who prefer Unani over all the genres.

However, the Hospital claims that its almost two months that not a single positive patient have been treated there. The authorities said that, “It has been more than 2 months and no virus suspected patients has been admitted in hospital and it lying is vacant. Only COVID-19 testing is being done at present.”

It is reported that after unlock1.0, the hospital received requests from general public especially from the pregnancy cases to resume the outpatient and inpatient sections of the hospital.

Government Nizamia General Hospital is the only Unani hospital in city with In-patient ward and on an average 1,200 out-patients would visit hospital for consultation and more than 150 gynecology cases are reported a day. This 180-bedded hospital is used to be almost full.

The patients for whom every month checkup is mandatory have urged the government to resume the general services of this only Unani hospital of the city.

One of the neurological disorder patient said that said that the closed hospital and no consultation from almost six months have deteriorate his health even more.