People rush to take booster shot amid Covid-19 Omicron scare

Hyderabad: As the Omicron variant of COVID -19 is on the rise, people have begun making a beeline for the booster shot as a precautionary move.

The booster shot, which is being administered illegally in some corporate hospitals has shown some very serious side effects. Doctors have been flooded with requests and warned against the booster shot until a national policy comes into force.

In some cases people have taken two doses each of Covaxin and Covishield, which have led to complications. In one such case, a Hyderabadi businessman took a dose of two shots of Covishield and Covaxin. Politicians, healthcare personnel, policemen and businessmen are on top of the list of those taking booster.

According to a report by the Times of India, Dr Sanjay Rai, a professor at AIIMS said, “We don’t yet have evidence that a booster will help against Omicron. The rise of antibodies is not the only protection against the virus. Misinformed people are taking a booster dose, and it’s happening mostly because hospitals and companies want to get rid of their stocks before it expires.”