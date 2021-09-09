‘People said my nikah won’t last long’, reveals Sana Khan [Video]

Mumbai: It was in October 2020, when former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan left everyone in surprise with her decision of bidding adieu to glam and glitz. Later after a month, she made headlines with her secret wedding news with Mufti Anas Sayaid. Since then, Sana is enjoying her ‘happily ever after’ with Anas and her social media handles prove the fact.

Recently, we got our hands on a video of Sana Khan, wherein she was see talking about her spiritual journey. She also revealed the hate comments she had received after her nikaah. Sana said, “Mere nikaah par toh aisi baate uthi thi, mai tikkugi ki nahi. Meri shaadi 6 mahine bhi nahi tikegi. Or mai wapas wahi ho jaungi.” Watch her video below:

On October 8, 2020, Sana had shared a note on her Instagram handle and had revealed that she had quit showbiz to follow the religious path. Calling it her happiest moment, Sana had captioned the post as “My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.”

The former actress married Mufti Anas in November 2020. Sana had posted a lovely picture with her hubby on her Instagram handle. Alongside it, she had written, “Love each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in Jannah. Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny.”