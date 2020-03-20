People’s victory in MP: Scindia on Kamal Nath resignation

Bhopal: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s resignation as people’s victory in Madhya Pradesh.

The former Congress MP, whose exit from that party led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, said he has always believed that politics should be a medium of serving people.

“However, the (Kamal Nath-led) government had digressed from that path,” Scindia tweeted. Truth has prevailed, he added.

Source: PTI

