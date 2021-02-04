Permanent Aadhar center at Darulshifa post office

Hyderabad: Dedicated Aadhaar centre is set up at Darulshifa Post Office building, Darulshifa under Hyderabad South East Division for the convenience of public to utilise services from 9.30 AM to 4.30 PM on all working days (except Sunday, Holidays). Permanent Aadhar camp at Darulshifa is inaugurated today. Sri Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Honble MLA, Charminar Constituency, Sri Mirza Riyaz, Honble MLC, Sri Alamdar Hussain, Corporator, Dabeerpura graced the function.

Also Aadhar services to public are available at 24 identified Post offices under Hyderabad – South East Division and at all important post offices like Station Kachiguda Head Post office, Hyderabad, Jubilee Head Post office, Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Falaknama, GSI Bandlaguda, Keshogiri, L.B. Nagar, Malakpet Colony, P&T Colony, R.K. Puram, Rajendranagar, Sahifa, Saidabad, Saroornagar, Shalibanda, Shamshabad, Uppal, Vanasthalpuram, HPS Post Office, I.E. Nacharam, Hayathnagar, New Nallakunta and Hyderguda post offices.

i) Aadhar New Enrolment is done – FREE OF COST

ii) Full Biometric – Rs. 100/-

iii) Biometic & Demographic Updation is done @ Rs. 5/- per transaction only.

All are requested to utilize the services between office working hours at above said post offices by bringing any one of the listed original documents like birth certificate, SSC certificate, Passport, Photo ID, PAN Card, CGHS Card, Central/State Pension payment order etc.

For organizing Aadhar Camps at different residential colonies/institutions/ offices wherever minimum 40 enrolments can be done public can contact phone numbers at 040-23463800/802.

Source: NSS