Permanent solution to land disputes through revenue act : KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Municipal minister, K T Rama Rao today stated that new revenue act was brought in for providing permanent solution to land disputes and serve people.

At a, program on graduate MLC polls, he asserted that the new act is for best services with determination to protect rights. We have no intention to collect more fees and people should avoid middlemen to register their properties and lands he said. It is done in transparent manner he said.

TRS leaders should coordinate for graduate MLC polls. The TRS regime has been successfully coordinating welfare and development programs with coordination he said He said that voter enrollment from October 1 with family members for graduate MLC polls. Fight the polls and rebut the opposition parties strategically, he said.

The opposition parties are not able to digest fast development and continuous improvement facilities in the state. Ahead of the MLC and other polls, the rank and file of the TRS has to up its ante on the opposition parties, he directed.

The minister has sought the ruling party leaders not to spare the Congress and BJP leaders for vague comments. Make wide ranging campaign and take welfare schemes to people to get their support, KTR asked. KTR asked for active coordination by the leaders and activists to win the polls.