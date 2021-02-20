Permission must to hold rallies , meetings in the city : CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that they were imposing restrictions on the organisations of rallies and processions in the state capital by keeping in view of the ongoing model code of conduct and upcoming MLC elections on March 14 of the next month.

In a statement he said that the restrictions orders would come into force from Saturday and added that they would be in force till the completion of the elections.

He said that those who want to hold any kind of pubic meeting or rallies should take prior permission from the district returning officer or returning officer of the constituency

