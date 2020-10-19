PETA rescues jackal with local help in UP

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 19 : After a call from a local resident, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in a joint operation with the police and local villagers, rescued a golden jackal, which had fallen into a deep well in Sonbhadra.

According to a release, PETA India Lead Emergency Response Coordinator, Deepak Chaudhary, coordinated from Mumbai with the local police, who rushed to the scene and found the exhausted jackal, that had been trapped for several hours, struggling to stay afloat in the well.

With the help of kind locals, the police managed to lower a net into the well, scoop up the animal, and haul it with ropes. The jackal, which was unharmed, took off upon reaching the ground.

“This jackal could have experienced a terrifying death, but he is fit and free, thanks to the initiative and compassion of the Uttar Pradesh Police and everyone else involved in the rescue,” said Chaudhary.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

