Petition against Bill and Melinda Gates for medical malpractice

Washington: On Oct. 18th of 2019, only weeks prior to ground zero being declared in Wuhan, China, due to COVID-19 pandemic, two major events took place. “Event 201” and the “Military World Games,” held in none other than Wuhan. Since then a worldwide push for vaccines & biometric tracking has been initiated.

At the forefront of this Bill Gates publicly stated his interest in “reducing population growth” by 10-15%, by means of vaccination. Gates, UNICEF & WHO have already been credibly accused of intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines.

Congress & all other governing bodies of United States have started a petition for public inquiry. The petition received 535,222 signatures as of 11th May.

“We Call For Investigations Into The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation For Medical Malpractice & Crimes Against Humanity”. The petition can be signed thru’ the following link:

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.