Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th day; here are the prices

In India, fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes (VAT) and shipping charges.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 10th October 2021 2:27 pm IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth straight day; check rates of your city here
Hyderabad: Rising petrol and diesel prices in the country always have a domino effect, with the cost of everything inc the common man. Fuel prices hit a fresh high across the country on Sunday as the oil companies increased the rates of petrol and diesel for the sixth day in a row.

The price of diesel today was increased by 33 to 35 paise, while that of petrol was hiked by 26 to 30 paise. For the first time, the price of diesel in Mumbai has crossed 100.

With the latest price revision, petrol in Hyderabad is now retailing at Rs 108.33 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 101.27. In Delhi, petrol cost is now Rs 104.14 while diesel is Rs 92.82 per litre. In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, petrol prices have touched Rs 110.12 and diesel prices crossed the 100 mark at Rs 100.66 per liter.

Similarly, poetrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.80 while diesel costs Rs 95.93 a litre. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol is Rs 101.53 a liter and diesel is Rs 97.26 a liter. In India, fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes (VAT) and shipping charges. Apart from this, the central government imposes a tax levy on motor fuels.

Let us tell you that the prices of petrol and diesel change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on October 10, 2021

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
BhopalRs 112.69 per litreRs 101.91 per litre
HyderabadRs 108.33 per litreRs 101.27 per litre
ThiruvananthapuramRs 106.39 per litreRs 99.82 per litre
MumbaiRs 110.12 per litreRs 100.66 per litre
BengaluruRs 107.77 per litreRs 98.52 per litre
KolkataRs 104.80 per litreRs 95.93 per litre
DelhiRs 104.14 per litreRs 92.82 per litre
ChennaiRs 101.53 per litreRs 97.26 per litre
LucknowRs 101.18 per litreRs 93.26 per litre
GandhinagarRs 101.12 per litreRs 100.25 per litre
GuwahatiRs 100.07 per litreRs 92.42 per litre

