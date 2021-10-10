Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th day; here are the prices

Hyderabad: Rising petrol and diesel prices in the country always have a domino effect, with the cost of everything inc the common man. Fuel prices hit a fresh high across the country on Sunday as the oil companies increased the rates of petrol and diesel for the sixth day in a row.

The price of diesel today was increased by 33 to 35 paise, while that of petrol was hiked by 26 to 30 paise. For the first time, the price of diesel in Mumbai has crossed 100.

With the latest price revision, petrol in Hyderabad is now retailing at Rs 108.33 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 101.27. In Delhi, petrol cost is now Rs 104.14 while diesel is Rs 92.82 per litre. In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, petrol prices have touched Rs 110.12 and diesel prices crossed the 100 mark at Rs 100.66 per liter.

Similarly, poetrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.80 while diesel costs Rs 95.93 a litre. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol is Rs 101.53 a liter and diesel is Rs 97.26 a liter. In India, fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes (VAT) and shipping charges. Apart from this, the central government imposes a tax levy on motor fuels.

Let us tell you that the prices of petrol and diesel change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on October 10, 2021