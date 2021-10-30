Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad continue to hit new highs

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad continue to witness a hike for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

In the city, the prices of petrol and diesel have reached Rs 113.36 per liter and Rs 106.60 per liter respectively.

In the month of October, petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad have witnessed a hike of 6.49 percent and 7.70 percent respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai, Delhi

The fuel prices have witnessed a hike in the entire country including Delhi and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 114.81 a liter and Rs 105.86 a liter respectively.

The petrol price has now risen to Rs 108.99 per liter while diesel to Rs 97.72 a liter in the national capital.

Petrol, diesel prices in India depend on international rates

As India depends on the import of fuel, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country are influenced by international rates.

However, the central government’s excise duty and the state government’s VAT are the major portions of the fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel are not the same across the country as state governments levy different rates of VAT.

Taking all these into consideration, oil companies review and revise the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from 6 a.m.