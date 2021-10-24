Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad hiked again

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

In the city, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 111.91 per liter and Rs 105.08 per liter respectively.

From October 1 to 24, petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad have witnessed a hike of 5.28 percent and 6.37 percent respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices in other cities

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 113.49 a liter and Rs 104.38 a liter respectively.

The petrol price has now risen to Rs 107.59 per liter while diesel to Rs 96.32 a liter in the national capital.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.11 per liter, while diesel is Rs 99.43 per liter. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.52 and Rs 100.59 per liter respectively.

Why do petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state?

The prices of petrol and diesel are not the same across the country as they depend on the incidence of local taxes.

Oil companies review and revise the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from 6 a.m.