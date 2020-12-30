Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 23rd consecutive day

New Delhi, Dec 30 : Petrol and diesel prices across the four metropolitan cities continued to remain static on Wednesday.

This is the 23rd day in a row when the oil marketing companies have kept the retail fuel prices unchanged.

In the national capital, petrol was priced at Rs 83.71 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 90.34, Rs 86.51 and Rs 85.19 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices have been the same since they were last raised on December 7.

Similarly, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have been static at Rs 73.87, Rs 80.51, Rs 79.21 and Rs 77.44 per litre, respectively.

The OMCs have gone on a pause mode amid a rise in crude oil prices as Brent crude has been trading at over the $50 per barrel mark on the back of commencement of vaccination drives in several countries to counter the pandemic and expectations of a big pickup in demand.

The February contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is currently trading around $51.27 per barrel, higher by 0.35 per cent from its previous close. The February contract of WTI crude on NYMEX is currently trading around $48.25 per barrel, higher by 0.52 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.