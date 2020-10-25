Petrol, diesel prices unchanged as crude prices subdued

News Desk 1Published: 25th October 2020 12:18 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 25 : Oil marketing companies continued to hold the pause button on retail fuel prices on Sunday also due to subdued global crude prices.

The Brent crude is currently below the $42 per barrel mark.

Petrol prices have been unchanged for over a month now while diesel prices remained same for the 23rd straight day across the metros.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 81.06 per litre.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.

The prices of diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95, and Rs 73.99 per litre respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

