Petrol, diesel remain static for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: Fuel prices were unchanged for the second straight day after declining for two days in a row.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.78 per litre.

Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 97.19, Rs 92.77 and Rs 90.98 per litre, respectively on Saturday.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 81.10, Rs 88.20, Rs 86.10 and Rs 83.98 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices which impact the common man’s budget to a great extent have been largely unchanged ahead of the state elections.

In fact, prices declined on Wednesday and Thursday after a long time amid the pandemic.

Oil marketing companies have been maintaining restraint off late despite surging crude oil prices. The May contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange is around $64.5 per barrel.

Retail fuel prices although have not been increased for around a month now, they are already around record high levels making a hole in the pockets of the common man.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

Officials in public sector oil companies said that retail prices may rise again if crude and product prices pick up.