Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers face ‘severe hangover’

Volunteers of the Pfizer vaccine trial have compared the jab’s side effects to a ‘severe hangover’ and said it left them with headaches, fever, and muscle aches similar to the flu vaccine.

In a report by Daily Mail, volunteers shared how the vaccine showed the effect. While many said the first shot gave a fever, just like a regular flu shot, the effects of the second one were far more serious — including severe hangover, body aches, headaches among others.

Another volunteer quoted in the report said that the vaccine failed to develop an immune response. The 42-year-old engineer from Georgia had contracted COVID-19 after taking two shots.

More than 43,500 people in six countries have taken part in phase-three trials by the pharmaceutical giant in the hunt for an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine trials for the mRNA-based Pfizer and BioNtech BNT162b2 vaccine are conducted using a double-blind method.

It is a way in which participant volunteers do not know whether they’ve been given a vaccine or a placebo. The results which emerged earlier this week suggested Pfizer’s jab was 90 per cent effective, raising hopes that life could return to normal in the spring.

However, the pharma giants are not alone in the race for the COVID-19 vaccine. In October this year, Russia partnered with Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to collaborate Sputnik V vaccine’s clinical trials and work on distribution modules in India.