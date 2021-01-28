PG accommodations in Hyderabad to remain closed as work from home continues

Hyderabad: Most of the paying guest (PG) accommodations in Hyderabad are likely to remain closed for another couple of months as the work from home continues amid coronavirus pandemic.

Although the government has lifted most of the restrictions that were imposed due to the outbreak of the pandemic, many companies especially, IT firms have not asked their employees to return to the office. These employees are still continuing work from home.

As most of the employees of IT companies are from the districts of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, they used to reside PG accommodations in Hyderabad. Due to work from home, they went back to their native place.

Demand for PG accommodations decline in Hyderabad

With no or very few takers for PG accommodations in Hyderabad, it became impractical to reopen them leading to loss of revenue for both owners and tenants of the buildings.

As per a report in The News Minute, a person by name G Bhikshapathy has leased out his four-storey building located in SR Nagar, Hyderabad to a tenant who agreed to pay Rs. 1.2 lakh per month. However, since the imposition of lockdown, the tenant who runs PG accommodations in the building is paying Rs. 25000 as most of the persons who were residing in the building have returned to their native places.

It is not an isolated case. Most of the PG accommodations in Hyderabad are struggling even after the withdrawal of the lockdown.

Employees prefer work from home due to pandemic

Suneetha K, one of the techies who hails from Vijayawada used to stay in these accommodations in Hyderabad before the lockdown as she is an employee of a company in the city. However, after the imposition of lockdown, she went back to her native place and working from home.

She believes that even after the reopening of the office, the company will not compel all employees to come to the office. It might give the option to work from home too, she added.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty, most of the PG accommodations in Hyderabad are likely to remain closed for another couple of months.