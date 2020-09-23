PG student’s death leads to tension in Karepalli

Khammam: A protest by villagers in front of a police station at Karepalli district caused tension on Tuesday. Over 200 residents of Relakayalapalli mandal marched to the police station at Karepalli mandal headquarters demanding justice in the case of post-graduate student, D Sudarshan (25), who was found hanging on August 3.

Sudarshan’s family members alleged that he was murdered, but his death was declared as suicide case. The villagers demanded action against the persons who declared that Sudarshan’s death was a suicide case.

The deceased’s father D. Rambabu and the villagers complained that there injury marks on his son’s body and that the police refused to give the post-mortem reoport. The police and politicians in the village colluded with the accused to divert the case, they alleged. Khammam Rural ACP Venkat Reddy rushed to Karepalli and interacted with the protesters, who demanded action against local circle inspector and sub-inspector.

The student’s father Rambabu tried to immolate himself but the police and locals stopped him.The villagers displayed banners and shouted slogans against the police. They withdrew their stir after the ACP assured them that justice would be done to the family of the deceased youth.