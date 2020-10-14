Philippines reports 1,910 new Covid-19 cases

Manila, Oct 14 : The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Philippines surged to 346,536 as the country’s Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,910 new daily cases on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s daily increase of infections is a new low in more than 20 days. Philippines logged 1,990 new daily cases on Tuesday, the lowest since September 23, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries also rose to 293,860 after 579 more patients recovered. Meanwhile, 78 more patients died from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 6,449.

The Philippines’ capital Metro Manila topped the regions in the country with the highest number of daily confirmed cases on Wednesday with 624.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media briefing Wednesday that although all the Filipinos “are experiencing the pandemic fatigue and quarantine fatigue”, people should continue to follow the minimum health standards against Covid-19 to control its spread.

“We know that almost all our countrymen want to go back to normal,but what we always remind is that we will never go back to what it used to be. That’s why we have the so-called new normal,” she said.

Vergeire urged all the Philippine people to comply with minimum health standards so they can protect themselves even if there is Covid-19 virus in the environment.

The DOH said over 3.97 million people in the Philippines have been tested so far. The Philippines has a population of about 109 million.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.