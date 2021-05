Manila: Philippines on Wednesday announced the decision to ban the entry of travellers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from May 7 to 14. The decision has been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant that was first detected in India.

According to a report published in Reuters, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in a memorandum said that the ban is also applicable to the travellers who have visited any of these countries in the past 14 days.