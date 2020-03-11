Photo with AK-47 rifle,lands TRS corporator’s husband in trouble

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Husband of a TRS GHMC corporator Korani Srilatha’s husband Korani Mahatma had landed in trouble after his photo, posing with an AK 47 went viral on various social media platforms.

Corporator’s husband Mahatma had uploaded the photo on his Whatsapp status and he is not reachable.

K Srilatha represents the Attapur division in Ranga Reddy district which falls under the GHMC limits.

While police officers said posing with an AK 47 is not an offence, a public representative’s husband getting his hands on such weapons which are prohibited to the public are raising questions about the laxity of the personnel handling the weapons.

The Cyberbad police took note of the photo and started an inquiry. Initial investigation revealed that Mahatma took the weapon from an armed police officer and posed for pictures. However, police are yet to find out when these photos were taken. “We have come to know about a picture belonging to Mahatma, we are enquiring into the incident” said ACP Rajendrenagar K Ashok Chakravarthy.

The police suspect Mahatma could have asked for the weapon from a known person in the police department and took the photograph without the knowledge of the holder. Police are conducting an inquiry into the incident. Teams are on a lookout for Mahatma.

Once they track him down, more details about the photograph and how he got the weapon will be known. The police also confirmed that disciplinary action will be initiated against those who gave him the weapon.