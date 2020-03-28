Photo of Muslim, Jew paramedics praying together moves internet

Two Israeli emergency workers — one Jewish, one Muslim — taking a prayer break during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo via Daniel Carmon / Twitter.

JERUSALEM: People across the globe are moved by the heartening photo of a Muslim and Jewish emergency responders praying together in Israel amid Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the remarkable sight of two emergency workers that was captured on Wednesday showed Avraham Mint, a religious Jew stands facing Jerusalem while Zoher Abu Jama, a Muslim kneels on a prayer rug facing Makkah.

The image of the duo praying together in their respective traditions was shared by Nir Dvori, a journalist with Israel’s Channel 2 broadcaster.

“It’s possible,” Dvori commented in Hebrew above the image.

Mintz, who is a 42–year–old father of nine and lives in the city of Be’er Sheva in central Israel, told CNN:

“The fact that it is so simple makes it so powerful. I believe that Zoher and I and most of the world understand that we have to raise our heads and pray. That’s all that’s left.”

Rare example

The photograph caught the attention on social media, several of whom viewed called it is a rare example that despite cultural differences, they stand together in the fight against COVID-19.

Here are some tweets:

Once upon a time. There was a COVID19 virus pandemic.



Two brothers together fighting this #cronovirus. They prayed to the same G-d but in two directions.



Beginning and not the end of a story…#StayAwareStaySafe #coronavirusinPakistan #FridayThoughts https://t.co/Pj9vOao8lS pic.twitter.com/5iipjULgWj — Fishel Benkhald (@Jew_Pakistani) March 27, 2020

Despite Netanyahu, Arab and Jewish Israelis maintain a profound normalcy. Medics Avraham Mintz and Zoheir Abu Jana, yesterday in Beersheva. The image galvanized Israeli social media. What's the big deal? says Zoheir. This is our routine. We pray for each other, says Avraham: pic.twitter.com/rpU1rk89hn — Yossi Klein Halevi (@YKleinHalevi) March 25, 2020

I am not interested in sensationalised news as we all know that we are facing a crisis. This is the kind of news I want to hear more of. I pledge that I will only share positive things on all my SNS as we face this together!https://t.co/obumSiD3P0 — English Rakugo NZ (鹿鳴家英志/Kanariya Eishi) 🇳🇿🇯🇵 (@rakugonz) March 27, 2020

You cannot imagine the magnitude of cooperation in the medical sector in #Israel, regardless of creed. Immense contribution of #Israeli Arabs in #Medical and #Pharmaceutics in our country. — Daniel Carmon🇮🇱 (@danielocarmon) March 24, 2020

As the highly contagious coronavirus spreads across the world, Israel confirmed 3,035 cases tested positive, 79 recoveries. The death toll rises to 12 and 49 are in serious condition.

In Gaza, nine cases were diagnosed and in the West Bank, 82 cases have been diagnosed so far.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.