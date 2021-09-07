Photos: After curbs over Geelani’s death, Kashmir returns to normal

Srinagar: Business establishments and shops re-opened, while traffic also resumed in Srinagar as normal life resumed across the Kashmir valley on Tuesday.

Normal life came to halt when authorities imposed strict restrictions across the valley after the demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his Hyderpora residence on Wednesday, September 1.

Restrictions were imposed under section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure to avoid any law and order problem following the death of Geelani. Calling and mobile internet services were also snapped, but have now been restored.

Bustle in Srinagar markets as shops open on Tuesday after remaining closed for 5 days due to the restrictions imposed after the demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Life returns back to normal in valley after disruption of 5 days due to the restrictions imposed after the demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Life returns back to normal in valley after disruption of 5 days due to the restrictions imposed after the demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Markets in Srinagar open for shoppers after remaining closed for 5 days due to the restrictions imposed after the demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Markets in Srinagar open for shoppers after remaining closed for 5 days due to the restrictions imposed after the demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People are seen buyin stuff in a market at Lal Chowk as markets open after 5 days due to the restrictions imposed after the demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)