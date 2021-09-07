Photos: After curbs over Geelani’s death, Kashmir returns to normal

Srinagar: Business establishments and shops re-opened, while traffic also resumed in Srinagar as normal life resumed across the Kashmir valley on Tuesday.
Normal life came to halt when authorities imposed strict restrictions across the valley after the demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his Hyderpora residence on Wednesday, September 1.
Restrictions were imposed under section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure to avoid any law and order problem following the death of Geelani. Calling and mobile internet services were also snapped, but have now been restored.