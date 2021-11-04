Photos: Air pollution in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 4th November 2021 8:09 pm IST
New Delhi: People commute during a foggy morning, in New Delhi,Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: People walk past a ‘smog tower’ for curbing air pollution, at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The air quality index in the national capital Delhi has remained under the ‘very poor’ category on the morning of the Diwali festival. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Homeless people rest on footpath during a foggy morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A cyclist crosses a road during a foggy morning, in New Delhi,Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: People commute during a foggy morning, in New Delhi,Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: People commute during a foggy morning, in New Delhi,Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

