Photos: Chenab Arch Bridge nears completion

Chenab: Construction of the arch for the world's highest railway bridge, over river Chenab nears completion, in Chenab, Monday, April 5, 2021. The arch, the most difficult part of the multi-crore bridge over Chenab, is a major leap towards the completion of the 111-km long-winding stretch from Katra to Banihal. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Chenab: AFCONS engineers react after the construction of the arch for world's highest railway bridge, was completed, in Chenab, Monday, April 5, 2021. The arch, the most difficult part of the multi-crore bridge over Chenab, is a major leap towards the completion of the 111-km long-winding stretch from Katra to Banihal. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)