Photos: Christmas celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir

Srinagar: Christmas was celebrated in Kashmir valley at all the designated churches including the Holy Catholic Church at Residency Road in Srinagar. Christians were seen coming into the churches to celebrate and they were greeted by other people including Muslims.

The biggest highlight of this Christmas was the re-opening and renovation of a 100-years-old historic St Luke’s Church near chest disease hospital in Dalgate Srinagar. It was an abandoned and depilated structure and was redeemed to its original architecture by the J&K tourism department.

Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ (AS), was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across J&K today. Local as well as non-local devotees thronged to the churches to offer special prayers. The churches in Kashmir were decorated with Christmas bells and Christmas trees.

Women devotees burning candles outside a Church in Srinagar on the eve of Christmas Day. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Santa poses for a picture outside a Church in Srinagar on the eve of Christmas Day. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A priest giving a sermon inside a Church in Srinagar on the eve of Christmas Day. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A priest giving a sermon inside a Church in Srinagar on the eve of Christmas Day. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Christian devotees offer prayers on the eve of Christmas Day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Christian devotees offer prayers on the eve of Christmas Day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Christian devotees offer prayers on the eve of Christmas Day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Christian Devotees sitting inside a church in Srinagar on the eve of Christmas Day.(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Children along with nuns offer prayers on the eve of Christmas Day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)